Blast from the past: Oh boy, Mayende no match for Samson
13 May 2021 - 20:28
Today in SA sports history: May 14
1978 — Kork Ballington wins the 250cc and 350cc double at the Italian motorcycling grand prix at the Mugello circuit. It was his first 250cc win of the season, but his second in the 350cc class...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.