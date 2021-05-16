Blast from the past: ‘Green Cobra’ Gumede a mamba in pro debut

Today in SA sports history: May 17



1969 — Soweto-based Joe “Green Cobra” Gumede makes his professional debut, beating Ben Lehoko over four rounds in Sharpeville. Gumede won the black versions of the SA bantamweight and featherweight titles and beat top fighters such as Anthony Sithole and Bashew Sibaca along the way. In 1973 he was employed as a sparring partner to assist Arnold Taylor, before he won the WBA bantamweight crown. ..