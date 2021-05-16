First, sun sets on ’Downs; second, Devils could be in for a hiding

Mamelodi Sundowns lost to Al Ahly in Cairo on Saturday, but coach Mngqithi says they’re in it to win it in Pretoria

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes his charges still have a chance to bounce back against Egyptian giants Al Ahly after they lost the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal 2-0 at the Al Salam Stadium in Egypt on Saturday.



The Brazilians dominated the match with possession and chances‚ but failed to score in either half. ..