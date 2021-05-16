Sport

First, sun sets on ’Downs; second, Devils could be in for a hiding

Mamelodi Sundowns lost to Al Ahly in Cairo on Saturday, but coach Mngqithi says they’re in it to win it in Pretoria

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
16 May 2021 - 17:32

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes his charges still have a chance to bounce back against Egyptian giants Al Ahly after they lost the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal 2-0 at the Al Salam Stadium in Egypt on Saturday.

The Brazilians dominated the match with possession and chances‚ but failed to score in either half. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: ‘Green Cobra’ Gumede a mamba in pro debut Sport
  2. First, sun sets on ’Downs; second, Devils could be in for a hiding Sport
  3. SA men’s rowers all set to be big in Japan after keeping it tight Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Oh boy, Mayende no match for Samson Sport
  5. ‘Ambitious’ Sundowns ready for ‘emotional’ game against Red Devils Sport

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...

Related articles

  1. Mngqithi: Al Ahly vs Sundowns ‘one of the matches of the century’ Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane outwits Sundowns as Ahly take quarterfinal lead in Cairo Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs’ new dawn under Gavin Hunt on the verge of disaster? Soccer
  4. Baroka dent AmaZulu’s title hopes with victory in KZN Soccer
X