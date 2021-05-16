SA men’s rowers all set to be big in Japan after keeping it tight
But our women won’t be joining them, even though they’re in good form after injuries last year
16 May 2021 - 17:32
Hopes of getting a third boat to Japan crashed with veteran Kirsten McCann and Nicole van Wyk being eliminated in the semifinals of the lightweight women’s double sculls in Lucerne, Switzerland, at the weekend.
But the four of Rio 2016 silver medallist Lawrence Brittain‚ London 2012 gold medallist John Smith‚ Kyle Schoonbee and Sandro Torrente looked in brilliant form as they cruised to victory in 06 min 06.11 sec. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.