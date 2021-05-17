Sport

Premier League talking points: He’s a keeper — Alisson heroics keep Reds’ season alive

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce fuming about VAR and Leeds finishing season with a sprint

17 May 2021 - 20:00 By Martyn Herman

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson was signed to provide a formidable barrier in goal for the opposition and did just that in his first two impressive seasons at Anfield.

On Sunday he went one step further, heading a stoppage time winner in a 2-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion — becoming the first keeper to score a competitive goal for Liverpool...

