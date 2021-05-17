Sport

Sandpapering over the cracks: Bancroft implies Oz bowlers knew of shenanigans

Australia board says it’s open to new information on ball-tampering scandal

17 May 2021 - 19:59 By Sudipto Ganguly

Cricket Australia has said it was open to hearing any new information regarding the 2018 Cape Town scandal in the wake of batsman Cameron Bancroft’s comments suggesting that the team’s bowlers were aware of the ball-tampering tactics.

After an investigation former Test opener Bancroft was banned for nine months for his role in the incident, while then-captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were stripped of their leadership positions and handed year-long suspensions...

