Blast from the past: Rahman rocks Sanders in Atlantic City

Today in SA sports history: May 20



1979 — Double world champion Kork Ballington wins the 250cc and 350cc races at the Spanish motorcycle Grand Prix at Jarama to entrench his lead on the two world championship rankings. But the event is marred by a pay controversy after 500cc winner, Kenny Roberts of the US, refuses to accept his trophy in protest after his appearance fee was slashed by a third. There was a growing discontent among riders, already earning well through sponsorship and racing non-GP events, at the lowly racing fees...