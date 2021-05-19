Sport

Blast from the past: Rahman rocks Sanders in Atlantic City

David Isaacson Sports reporter
19 May 2021 - 19:58

Today in SA sports history: May 20

1979 — Double world champion Kork Ballington wins the 250cc and 350cc races at the Spanish motorcycle Grand Prix at Jarama to entrench his lead on the two world championship rankings. But the event is marred by a pay controversy after 500cc winner, Kenny Roberts of the US, refuses to accept his trophy in protest after his appearance fee was slashed by a third. There was a growing discontent among riders, already earning well through sponsorship and racing non-GP events, at the lowly racing fees...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Semenya to make a dash for Olympic qualification in Durban Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Rahman rocks Sanders in Atlantic City Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Mngqithi won’t let the sun go down on Brazilians’ cup chances Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | It’s the ‘real’ Olympic athletes who will suffer if Games are ... Sport
  5. Seven-year itch: resurgent Rory looking to end Major drought Sport

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Bulls break Sharks’ hearts with last-gasp try in final Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Hobday’s putter lets him down, so he snaps it in half Sport
  3. Blast from the past: ‘Green Cobra’ Gumede a mamba in pro debut Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Oh boy, Mayende no match for Samson Sport
  5. Blast from the past: SA’s Scheckter roars to Belgian Grand Prix victory Sport
X