CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Mngqithi won’t let the sun go down on Brazilians’ cup chances

Mamelodi Sundowns have a mountain to climb in their second leg against Al Ahly, but their coach is optimistic

It was always going to be a battle of wits.



And it turned out exactly that way — that is, the Caf Champions League quarterfinal first leg between reigning champions Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday...