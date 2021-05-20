Blast from the past: And the Oscar goes to the Chalupsky brothers

Today in SA sports history: May 21



1983 — Former Wits University goalie Gary Bailey, playing for Manchester United, makes a critical save in the dying moments of the FA Cup final at a packed Wembley Stadium in London against Brighton to force a replay. Bailey smothered Gordon Smith’s effort with 10 seconds of the match remaining, keeping the score 2-2. “It was the most important save of my life but I confess it was pure instinct,” said Bailey, whose team went on to win the replay 4-0...