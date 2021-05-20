Sport

Blast from the past: And the Oscar goes to the Chalupsky brothers

David Isaacson Sports reporter
20 May 2021 - 21:08

Today in SA sports history: May 21

1983 — Former Wits University goalie Gary Bailey, playing for Manchester United, makes a critical save in the dying moments of the FA Cup final at a packed Wembley Stadium in London against Brighton to force a replay. Bailey smothered Gordon Smith’s effort with 10 seconds of the match remaining, keeping the score 2-2. “It was the most important save of my life but I confess it was pure instinct,” said Bailey, whose team went on to win the replay 4-0...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: And the Oscar goes to the Chalupsky brothers Sport
  2. Man City may already be champions but there’s still plenty to play for Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Forget faster, higher, stronger or Covid-19 will torch Tokyo Sport
  4. Semenya to make a dash for Olympic qualification in Durban Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Rahman rocks Sanders in Atlantic City Sport

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Rahman rocks Sanders in Atlantic City Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Bulls break Sharks’ hearts with last-gasp try in final Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Hobday’s putter lets him down, so he snaps it in half Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Oh boy, Mayende no match for Samson Sport
  5. Blast from the past: SA’s Scheckter roars to Belgian Grand Prix victory Sport
X