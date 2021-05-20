WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Forget faster, higher, stronger or Covid-19 will torch Tokyo
Right now, sport is anything but unifying in Japan, where citizens are, rightly, rising up against the Olympic Games
20 May 2021 - 21:05
Much has been said about sport’s unifying qualities. Yes, it has the ability to bring together disparate cultures, religions and so on, but it often unites people behind a common cause too, as we are witnessing in Japan.
The Olympic Games is often held up as the ultimate unifier. When 200-odd countries set aside their differences for a fortnight and deliver unscripted drama on sport’s brightest stage, it provides powerful optics. It is perhaps for that reason politicians and sponsors are so drawn to the Games...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.