Sport

Broos leaves out captain Hlatshwayo for Uganda friendly

New Bafana Bafana coach has settled for a youthful blend of mostly SA-based players for his first squad

23 May 2021 - 17:46 By Marc Strydom

New Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a mostly SA-based 19-man squad with a youthful and adventurous flavour to it‚ dropping captain Thulani Hlatshwayo for Bafana Bafana’s international friendly against Uganda.

Broos, 69, will not take charge of the match at Orlando Stadium on June 10, which serves as preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifying group stages in September‚ because he has to take his second vaccination jab in Belgium...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Bill Rowan wins first of what grows into iconic Comrades Sport
  2. Broos leaves out captain Hlatshwayo for Uganda friendly Sport
  3. I know the official behind insults at stadium, says angry Mosimane Sport
  4. Blast from the past: And the Oscar goes to the Chalupsky brothers Sport
  5. Man City may already be champions but there’s still plenty to play for Sport

Latest Videos

Myeni: A tainted fairytale
Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. Helman Mkhalele is assistant coach to new Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos Soccer
  2. Molefi Ntseki explains why Bafana Bafana failed to reach the Nations Cup Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Sheppard: ‘Gavin wears his heart on his sleeve — ... Soccer
X