Broos leaves out captain Hlatshwayo for Uganda friendly

New Bafana Bafana coach has settled for a youthful blend of mostly SA-based players for his first squad

New Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a mostly SA-based 19-man squad with a youthful and adventurous flavour to it‚ dropping captain Thulani Hlatshwayo for Bafana Bafana’s international friendly against Uganda.



Broos, 69, will not take charge of the match at Orlando Stadium on June 10, which serves as preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifying group stages in September‚ because he has to take his second vaccination jab in Belgium...