I know the official behind insults at stadium, says angry Mosimane

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane on ex-employers Sundowns: ‘If I show you my phone, I will show you the things’

Pitso Mosimane reacted emotionally to the insults from a group of Mamelodi Sundowns supporters who delayed the Al Ahly bus entering Lucas Moripe Stadium for Saturday’s CAF Champions League quarterfinal‚ suggesting only one person, a club official, could have allowed such an event to occur.



A visibly angry and affected Mosimane said in the post-match press conference after his team’s second leg 1-1 draw against Sundowns that saw Ahly through to the semifinals 3-1 on aggregate‚ that he would write a book one day detailing events of his departure from Sundowns. ..