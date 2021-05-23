I know the official behind insults at stadium, says angry Mosimane
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane on ex-employers Sundowns: ‘If I show you my phone, I will show you the things’
23 May 2021 - 17:46
Pitso Mosimane reacted emotionally to the insults from a group of Mamelodi Sundowns supporters who delayed the Al Ahly bus entering Lucas Moripe Stadium for Saturday’s CAF Champions League quarterfinal‚ suggesting only one person, a club official, could have allowed such an event to occur.
A visibly angry and affected Mosimane said in the post-match press conference after his team’s second leg 1-1 draw against Sundowns that saw Ahly through to the semifinals 3-1 on aggregate‚ that he would write a book one day detailing events of his departure from Sundowns. ..
