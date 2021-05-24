Bok selectors will be relieved as Kolisi treads the comeback trail

Bok captain Siya Kolisi almost back to his best‚ says Sharks coach Sean Everitt

The Springbok selectors will be walking with a spring in their step after Sharks coach Sean Everitt declared that Siya Kolisi is almost back to his best.



Everitt said the Bok captain‚ who has featured in all four matches for the Sharks in the Rainbow Cup SA tournament‚ is getting better as the international season looms large on the horizon...