Fifty shades of great: Mickelson defies father time to win PGA Championship
Nicklaus, Woods congratulate Phil Mickelson, while caddie Tim says his brother never lost the desire, will to win
24 May 2021 - 19:19
Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods offered their congratulations to Phil Mickelson on Sunday after the 50-year-old became the sport’s oldest Major champion by winning the PGA Championship.
Nicklaus holds the record for most men’s Majors with 18 and Woods is second on the all-time list with 15, and while both have won far more than Mickelson’s six, his performance clearly impressed them...
