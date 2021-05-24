Sport

Fifty shades of great: Mickelson defies father time to win PGA Championship

Nicklaus, Woods congratulate Phil Mickelson, while caddie Tim says his brother never lost the desire, will to win

24 May 2021 - 19:19 By Andrew Both

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods offered their congratulations to Phil Mickelson on Sunday after the 50-year-old became the sport’s oldest Major champion by winning the PGA Championship.

Nicklaus holds the record for most men’s Majors with 18 and Woods is second on the all-time list with 15, and while both have won far more than Mickelson’s six, his performance clearly impressed them...

