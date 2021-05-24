Fifty shades of great: Mickelson defies father time to win PGA Championship

Nicklaus, Woods congratulate Phil Mickelson, while caddie Tim says his brother never lost the desire, will to win

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods offered their congratulations to Phil Mickelson on Sunday after the 50-year-old became the sport’s oldest Major champion by winning the PGA Championship.



Nicklaus holds the record for most men’s Majors with 18 and Woods is second on the all-time list with 15, and while both have won far more than Mickelson’s six, his performance clearly impressed them...