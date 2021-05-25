Blast from the past: Boks blow England away in Bloemfontein
25 May 2021 - 19:22
Today in SA sports history: May 26
1956 — The Springboks play their first away Test against Australia in nearly two decades and win 9-0 in Sydney. Centre Jeremy Nel and flanker Daan Retief scored the tries, with skipper and fullback, Basie Vivier, adding a penalty...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.