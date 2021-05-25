Top-ranked Belgium have best chance of first major trophy
Despite a glittering squad of players, it may be the in-form Youri Tielemans who’s time is nigh as Belgium’s talisman
25 May 2021 - 19:22
Belgium have their best chance to win their first major trophy, and underline a long-standing status as the top team in the Fifa rankings, when next month’s European Championship gets under way.
An impressive array of talented players, many at their peak, are available to coach Roberto Martinez as Belgium begin their Group B campaign and are expected to ease past Russia, Denmark and Finland to become the team to avoid in the knockout phase...
