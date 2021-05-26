Blast from the past: Scheckter shoots to second win in a row in Monaco
26 May 2021 - 19:55
Today in SA sports history: May 27
1979 — Jody Scheckter wins his second straight race, taking the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix two weeks after his Belgian triumph to move to the top of the drivers’ championship...
