Blast from the past: Scheckter shoots to second win in a row in Monaco

David Isaacson Sports reporter
26 May 2021 - 19:55

Today in SA sports history: May 27

1979 — Jody Scheckter wins his second straight race, taking the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix two weeks after his Belgian triumph to move to the top of the drivers’ championship...

