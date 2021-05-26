Sport

Olympics partner breaks ranks to urge Games cancellation

Polls in Japan show the majority of the public is opposed to holding the Olympics this year

26 May 2021 - 19:55 By Chang-Ran Kim and Elaine Lies

Japanese newspaper publisher Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, called for the Summer Games to be cancelled in an editorial on Wednesday, citing risks to public safety and strains on the medical system from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several polls have shown the majority of the public is opposed to holding the Games this year, concerned about tens of thousands of athletes and officials descending on a country that has mostly remained closed to foreigners since last year and where vaccinations have proceeded slowly...

