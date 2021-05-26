CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | It’s about time the sun rose on books about our football greats

Pitso Mosimane has an autobiography in mind and Benni McCarthy’s biography is not far off, but we need more

My heart hasn’t stopped skipping beats since I heard Pitso Mosimane promising us a book on his remarkable and eventful life.



Books on high-profile individuals such as the Al Ahly manager are not new, but those detailing the lives and times of our football administrators, coaches and players are rare, which makes Mosimane’s announcement most welcome. ..