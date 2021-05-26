Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | It’s about time the sun rose on books about our football greats

Pitso Mosimane has an autobiography in mind and Benni McCarthy’s biography is not far off, but we need more

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
26 May 2021 - 19:55

My heart hasn’t stopped skipping beats since I heard Pitso Mosimane promising us a book on his remarkable and eventful life.

Books on high-profile individuals such as the Al Ahly manager are not new, but those detailing the lives and times of our football administrators, coaches and players are rare, which makes Mosimane’s announcement most welcome. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Scheckter shoots to second win in a row in Monaco Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | It’s about time the sun rose on books about our football greats Sport
  3. Olympics partner breaks ranks to urge Games cancellation Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | There’s a big difference between sport funding and support Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks blow England away in Bloemfontein Sport

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Mngqithi won’t let the sun go down on Brazilians’ cup chances Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | More’s the pity all eyes won’t be on Saturday’s game Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | The egos have landed: Hunt needs to look beyond tactics at Chiefs Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | All strength to Usuthu and Arrows, may their opportunities be ... Sport
X