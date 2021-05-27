Nadal so close to Grand Slam record he can almost touch it
Few obstacles lie between Nadal, a 14th French Open title and a record 21st Major
27 May 2021 - 20:48
Rafa Nadal has already hoisted the French Open trophy a jaw-dropping 13 times and with the tantalising prospect of increasing his Grand Slam haul to 21 — thus becoming the most successful player in men’s tennis — it is difficult to see anyone stopping him in Paris.
The Mallorcan will turn 35 during the tournament but shows little sign of slowing down. By triumphing in Barcelona and Rome for a 12th and 10th time respectively, he won two of the four tournaments he had entered in the run-up to the clay court Major...
