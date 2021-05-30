Sport

Blast from the past: Frith, Fordyce etch their names in Comrades record books

David Isaacson Sports reporter
30 May 2021 - 19:48

Today in SA sports history: May 31

1950 — Vic Toweel wins the world bantamweight title as he outpoints veteran Manuel Ortiz at the Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg. Ortiz had two reigns as champion, first winning the belt in 1942 and defending it 15 times before losing to Harold Dade. He regained it in a rematch and had five more defences before losing to the inexperienced Toweel, who was unbeaten in 13 bouts at the time. Ortiz’s record stood at 94 wins, 21 losses and three draws.  Toweel remains the only SA boxer to have been an undisputed world champion.   ..

