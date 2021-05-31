Blast from the past: Bafana captain Mokoena breaks appearance record
31 May 2021 - 20:11
Today in SA sports history: June 1
1996 — In their opening qualifying match for the 1998 World Cup, Bafana Bafana beat Malawi 1-0 at Chichiri Stadium in Blantyre. Eric Tinkler scored his only international goal in the 22nd minute...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.