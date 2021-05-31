Sport

Blast from the past: Bafana captain Mokoena breaks appearance record

David Isaacson Sports reporter
31 May 2021 - 20:11

Today in SA sports history: June 1

1996 — In their opening qualifying match for the 1998 World Cup, Bafana Bafana beat Malawi 1-0 at Chichiri Stadium in Blantyre. Eric Tinkler scored his only international goal in the 22nd minute...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Weight a minute? Kiwi athlete’s presence at Olympics called into question Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Bafana captain Mokoena breaks appearance record Sport
  3. The gloves are off in the Mosimane v Sundowns feud Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Frith, Fordyce etch their names in Comrades record books Sport
  5. Tuchel factor breathes new life into Premier League race Sport

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Frith, Fordyce etch their names in Comrades record books Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Morkel leads Proteas’ charge against West Indies Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Scheckter shoots to second win in a row in Monaco Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Boks blow England away in Bloemfontein Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Stransky masterclass sets up victory in World Cup opener Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Bill Rowan wins first of what grows into iconic Comrades Sport
  7. Blast from the past: And the Oscar goes to the Chalupsky brothers Sport