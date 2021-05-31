The gloves are off in the Mosimane v Sundowns feud

Tensions between Pitso Mosimane and former club Sundowns continue to escalate

Hostilities between Pitso Mosimane and his former club Mamelodi Sundowns continued unabated after his representatives revealed on Monday that they received summons from the Chloorkop-based side demanding to be paid back commission fees related to the coach.



Mosimane left Sundowns in September last year, just months after extending his contract, and proceeded to join Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly in a move that stunned the nation’s soccer lovers. The decision did not go down well at Chloorkop and the tension between the two parties has been brewing for months. ..