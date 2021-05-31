Weight a minute? Kiwi athlete’s presence at Olympics called into question

Transgender weightlifter Hubbard’s participation at Tokyo Olympics is unfair, complains rival

Belgian weightlifter Anna Vanbellinghen said allowing transgender New Zealand athlete Laurel Hubbard to compete in the women’s event at the Tokyo Olympics is unfair and that the situation is “like a bad joke”.



Hubbard, who competed in men’s competitions before transitioning in 2013, is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics after weightlifting’s governing body modified qualifying requirements for Tokyo...