Blast from the past: ‘Big John’ Tate KOs Kallie Knoetze in Mmabatho
01 June 2021 - 19:56
Today in SA sports history: June 2
1956 — Winger Roy Dryburgh and flank Daan Retief score tries as the Springboks beat Australia 9-0 in the first of two Tests in Brisbane. Tom van Vollenhoven, playing on the wing, kicked a drop...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.