Blast from the past: ‘Big John’ Tate KOs Kallie Knoetze in Mmabatho

Today in SA sports history: June 2



1956 — Winger Roy Dryburgh and flank Daan Retief score tries as the Springboks beat Australia 9-0 in the first of two Tests in Brisbane. Tom van Vollenhoven, playing on the wing, kicked a drop...