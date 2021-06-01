Proteas quick Nortje pumped up for West Indies challenge

After winning a slew of awards, including Men’s Cricketer of the Year‚ Anrich Nortje is up for Test series in St Lucia

As a first time visitor to the Caribbean‚ Proteas quickie Anrich Nortje has no idea how conditions are going to play out for fast bowlers in their two-match Test series against the West Indies in St Lucia this month.



The Proteas‚ who are on their first tour to the Caribbean since 2010‚ left on Monday night for the two Tests scheduled for June 10 to 14 and June 18 to 22 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground...