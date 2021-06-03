Blast from the past: England bash the Boks at Loftus in first Test
03 June 2021 - 20:19
Today in SA sports history: June 4
1994 — England score two tries as they stun the Springboks 32-15 at Loftus Versfeld in the first of a two-Test series. Flyhalf Rob Andrew and flank Ben Clarke went over for the visitors, while SA were unable to breach the English defence. Fullback Andre Joubert kicked five penalties...
