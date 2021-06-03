Sport

Blast from the past: England bash the Boks at Loftus in first Test

David Isaacson Sports reporter
03 June 2021 - 20:19

Today in SA sports history: June 4

1994 — England score two tries as they stun the Springboks 32-15 at Loftus Versfeld in the first of a two-Test series. Flyhalf Rob Andrew and flank Ben Clarke went over for the visitors, while SA were unable to breach the English defence. Fullback Andre Joubert kicked five penalties...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: England bash the Boks at Loftus in first Test Sport
  2. Benni having the last laugh as he steers AmaZulu into Africa Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Alive and kicking: Currie Cup is still in the game Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bok hooker Dalton gets the bullet in Battle of Boet Erasmus Sport
  5. Well-travelled Ancelotti back in Madrid to prove he’s the ‘real deal’ Sport

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: ‘Big John’ Tate KOs Kallie Knoetze in Mmabatho Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Bok hooker Dalton gets the bullet in Battle of Boet Erasmus Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Bafana captain Mokoena breaks appearance record Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Frith, Fordyce etch their names in Comrades record books Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Morkel leads Proteas’ charge against West Indies Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Scheckter shoots to second win in a row in Monaco Sport