Blast from the past: England bash the Boks at Loftus in first Test

Today in SA sports history: June 4



1994 — England score two tries as they stun the Springboks 32-15 at Loftus Versfeld in the first of a two-Test series. Flyhalf Rob Andrew and flank Ben Clarke went over for the visitors, while SA were unable to breach the English defence. Fullback Andre Joubert kicked five penalties...