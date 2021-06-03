THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Alive and kicking: Currie Cup is still in the game

Super Rugby has overshadowed the competition over the past few decades, but things have improved

Many rugby traditionalists will be dipping their biskuit with a smile after SA Rugby confirmed a double round of Currie Cup Premier Division fixtures.



The Currie Cup, rugby’s oldest provincial competition, has long been considered the fuel that has driven Springbok rugby. It was especially so when the country was in sporting isolation because of its apartheid policies. Apart from a few rebels tours, the competition served as a primary outlet for the players affiliated to the SA Rugby Board...