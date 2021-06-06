Sport

DeChambeau/Koepka feud flares again at Memorial Tournament

Bryson DeChambeau says PGA Tour may need to handle his spat with fellow US golfer Brooks Koepka

06 June 2021 - 19:12 By Shrivathsa Sridhar and Amy tennery

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau said his ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka might be something for the PGA Tour to handle if it escalates further, adding his representative has already spoken to officials.

The bad blood between the pair has largely played out online but intensified at the Memorial Tournament on Friday, when fans were removed from Dublin, Ohio’s Muirfield Village for heckling DeChambeau with his rival’s nickname “Brooksy”...

