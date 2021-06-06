Reputations count for little, says Bok coach ahead of Lions series

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says he’s looking for players who give the ‘hard yards’ in training

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says reputations will not count for much when the teams to play against Georgia and the British & Irish Lions are selected. SA Rugby announced the 46-man squad on Saturday and it included 29 Rugby World Cup winners and eight uncapped players.



The team will play two Tests against Georgia in July and three Tests against the British & Irish Lions on July 24 and 31 and August 7...