Sport

Reputations count for little, says Bok coach ahead of Lions series

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says he’s looking for players who give the ‘hard yards’ in training

06 June 2021 - 19:12

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says reputations will not count for much when the teams to play against Georgia and the British & Irish Lions are selected. SA Rugby announced the 46-man squad on Saturday and it included 29 Rugby World Cup winners and eight uncapped players.

The team will play two Tests against Georgia in July and three Tests against the British & Irish Lions on July 24 and 31 and August 7...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Rabada runs in hard to help topple Aussies Sport
  2. Reputations count for little, says Bok coach ahead of Lions series Sport
  3. DeChambeau/Koepka feud flares again at Memorial Tournament Sport
  4. Blast from the past: England bash the Boks at Loftus in first Test Sport
  5. Benni having the last laugh as he steers AmaZulu into Africa Sport

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. Old Boks and a few new ones for 2021 Tests Sport
  2. Rassie Erasmus believes Lions coach has a plan Sport
  3. Duane Vermeulen a serious injury concern ahead of British and Irish Lions series Rugby