Grealish happy to take the kicks in England’s quest for Euro glory
A look at some of the top teams ahead of the European Championship which kicks off on Friday
07 June 2021 - 20:16
ENGLAND
Jack Grealish was the most fouled player in the Premier League last season, and the playmaker said he is happy to “take the kicks” at the European Championship if it gives England opportunities with free-kicks.
The 25-year-old Aston Villa captain said, “I take the kicks as a compliment. The standard here when we do free-kicks after training is just unbelievable.”..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.