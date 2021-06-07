Sport

Grealish happy to take the kicks in England’s quest for Euro glory

A look at some of the top teams ahead of the European Championship which kicks off on Friday

07 June 2021 - 20:16 By Reuters

ENGLAND
Jack Grealish was the most fouled player in the Premier League last season, and the playmaker said he is happy to “take the kicks” at the European Championship if it gives England opportunities with free-kicks.

The 25-year-old Aston Villa captain said, “I take the kicks as a compliment. The standard here when we do free-kicks after training is just unbelievable.”..

