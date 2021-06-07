Sport

Mushrooming T20 leagues a threat to international game, says Faf

The big money in T20 leagues is making it hard for national boards to keep players available for international cricket

07 June 2021 - 20:16 By Amlan Chakraborty

The proliferation of domestic Twenty20 leagues poses a threat to international cricket and the game must find a way to balance both, according to SA’s former captain Faf du Plessis.

All top cricket playing nations — including Australia, India, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka — have their own T20 leagues. The West Indies, which groups several Caribbean islands and other territories, also has its own league...

