Mushrooming T20 leagues a threat to international game, says Faf

The big money in T20 leagues is making it hard for national boards to keep players available for international cricket

The proliferation of domestic Twenty20 leagues poses a threat to international cricket and the game must find a way to balance both, according to SA’s former captain Faf du Plessis.



All top cricket playing nations — including Australia, India, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka — have their own T20 leagues. The West Indies, which groups several Caribbean islands and other territories, also has its own league...