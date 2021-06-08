PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | A vision for SA sport is all very well, but you need money and a plan

Administrators need to map out a proper, achievable plan and get Lotto and government on board to fund it

Does anyone remember Vision 2030? Or, for that matter, the National Sport and Recreation Plan that was devised in 2011?



That’s the plan that was going to make SA a sporting powerhouse, while also transforming sport across the spectrum...