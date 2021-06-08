Sport

Rashford ready to put team first for England success at Euros

He’s excited about England’s prospects and believes Gareth Southgate has assembled a formidable squad

08 June 2021 - 20:08 By Manasi Pathak

England’s Marcus Rashford says every player in Gareth Southgate’s squad has a role to play at the European Championship and he is more concerned about delivering the title for England than seeing his name in the starting line-up.

The Manchester United forward captained England and scored in last weekend’s 1-0 friendly win over Romania but struggled for fitness and form towards the end of last season for United, scoring once in their final 10 games...

