CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Thulani Thuswa was a real ‘PRO’ and a joy to deal with

The former Mamelodi Sundowns communications manager knew the value of giving journalists what they wanted

There’s nothing more frustrating to journalists than not getting help from people who are employed to make our job less difficult.



I’m talking about media officers, PROs or communications managers, as many like to be referred to these days...