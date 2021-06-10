Blast from the past: Chavhanga hits Uruguay for a six on Bok debut

Today in SA sports history: June 11





1947 — Alan Melville scores an unbeaten 104 as SA finish the first Test against England in Nottingham on 166/1 with the upper hand, just 61 runs short of victory. The visitors had made 533 in the first innings, with Melville making 189 and Dudley Nourse 149. They bowled out England for 208, Lindsay Tuckett taking five wickets. England fought back in their follow-on innings, making 551. With the Test lasting only four days, SA had only 51 overs to chase down the 227 needed to win...