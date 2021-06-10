Bok Kriel eager to take on Lions, for whom his great grandfather played

After injury in the first match ruled him out of the 2019 World Cup, Jesse Kriel is looking forward to a ‘special’ series

Springbok centre Jesse Kriel will follow in the footsteps of his great grandfather John Hodgson in the British & Irish Lions series starting next month, except he will be on the opposite side and seeking to tame the tourists in the three-match series.



Hodgson, a loose-forward, won seven caps for England between 1932 and 1936, but also made 15 appearances for the Lions, including two Tests...