Sport

Bok Kriel eager to take on Lions, for whom his great grandfather played

After injury in the first match ruled him out of the 2019 World Cup, Jesse Kriel is looking forward to a ‘special’ series

10 June 2021 - 20:16 By Nick Said

Springbok centre Jesse Kriel will follow in the footsteps of his great grandfather John Hodgson in the British & Irish Lions series starting next month, except he will be on the opposite side and seeking to tame the tourists in the three-match series.

Hodgson, a loose-forward, won seven caps for England between 1932 and 1936, but also made 15 appearances for the Lions, including two Tests...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Chavhanga hits Uruguay for a six on Bok debut Sport
  2. Oldest, youngest, most capped: all the numbers for Euro 2020 Sport
  3. Bok Kriel eager to take on Lions, for whom his great grandfather played Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Thulani Thuswa was a real ‘PRO’ and a joy to deal with Sport
  5. SA look to Petersen to mend Test batting woes against West Indies Sport

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail

Related articles

  1. England's Kyle Sinckler says late Lions call-up a 'massive shock' Rugby
  2. Springbok duo injured in 'fire pit accident' Rugby
  3. Reputations count for little, says Bok coach ahead of Lions series Sport
  4. Rassie Erasmus believes Lions coach has a plan Sport