Oldest, youngest, most capped: all the numbers for Euro 2020

In what may be his international swansong, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo eyes all-time goalscoring record

Belgium not only take their top ranking into the European Championship but they will also be the most experienced of the campaigners at the tournament, which kicks off on Friday.



Their 26-man squad has a total of 1,338 caps — an average of more than 50 per player, underlining the experience of Roberto Martinez’s team...