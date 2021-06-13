Czech mate: Krejcikova sparkles at French Open, pays tribute to mentor Novotna

Czech Barbora Krejcikova said she was going to enjoy a rare glass of champagne on Sunday after completing a singles-doubles title sweep at the French Open by taking the women’s doubles trophy with compatriot Katerina Siniakova.

Krejcikova became the first player to win both the women’s singles and doubles title in Paris since Frenchwoman Mary Pierce completed the feat in 2000, after the Czech duo beat Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-4 6-2 on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Krejcikova, who will climb to 15th in singles after her maiden Grand Slam singles title on Saturday, will return as the world No.1 doubles player.

“We will have a little bit glass of champagne. I already said I don’t really drink but I think it’s a time to actually celebrate,” Krejcikova told reporters.

“I just want to go back home and relax. I have to spend some time with my family. After that start work again.”

Less than 24 hours after picking up her first singles Major title, Krejcikova returned to Court Philippe Chatrier but it was not easy.

“Like yesterday so many emotions. I didn't really sleep well. I woke up in the morning and I felt really tired. I had some pains in my leg,” she said.