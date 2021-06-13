Underdogs Chiefs can go all the way to the final, says Kekana
Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana believes if the Amakhosi can contain Wydad’s front three, they have a chance
13 June 2021 - 17:48
Because Kaizer Chiefs are not expected to win the CAF Champions League, Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana believes they can go all the way to the final.
Chiefs will meet Wydad Casablanca in the first leg in Morocco on Saturday at 9pm, before they host the Moroccans a week later at the FNB Stadium...
