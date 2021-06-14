Calendar Grand Slam possible this year, says Djokovic

He has a chance at becoming the first man to win all four Majors in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969

For the second time in six years Novak Djokovic is halfway to a calendar year sweep of all four Grand Slam titles after winning the French Open for a second time on Sunday.



The 34-year-old dug deep into his reserves to hit back from two sets down against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 6-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 and increase his Grand Slam tally to 19...