Calendar Grand Slam possible this year, says Djokovic
He has a chance at becoming the first man to win all four Majors in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969
14 June 2021 - 20:13
For the second time in six years Novak Djokovic is halfway to a calendar year sweep of all four Grand Slam titles after winning the French Open for a second time on Sunday.
The 34-year-old dug deep into his reserves to hit back from two sets down against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 6-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 and increase his Grand Slam tally to 19...
