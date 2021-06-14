Elgar pleased with SA’s performance after winning start to Test captaincy

Proteas will be looking to seal the series when the second Test starts at St Lucia on Friday

Dean Elgar said he was pleased with the Proteas’ all-round performance after winning his first match as Test captain, as the South Africans thrashed the West Indies inside three days in St Lucia.



Elgar’s men overwhelmed their hosts at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground to win the first Test by an innings and 63 runs and take the lead in the two-match series. Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada took five-wicket hauls apiece as the SA pace attack ripped through the West Indies batting unit on a wicket that assisted the bowlers...