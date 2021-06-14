Sport

Elgar pleased with SA’s performance after winning start to Test captaincy

Proteas will be looking to seal the series when the second Test starts at St Lucia on Friday

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
14 June 2021 - 20:13

Dean Elgar said he was pleased with the Proteas’ all-round performance after winning his first match as Test captain, as the South Africans thrashed the West Indies inside three days in St Lucia.

Elgar’s men overwhelmed their hosts at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground to win the first Test by an innings and 63 runs and take the lead in the two-match series. Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada took five-wicket hauls apiece as the SA pace attack ripped through the West Indies batting unit on a wicket that assisted the bowlers...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Ernie eases to US Open victory at Congressional Sport
  2. Calendar Grand Slam possible this year, says Djokovic Sport
  3. Elgar pleased with SA’s performance after winning start to Test captaincy Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Van Niekerk gives a glimpse of things to come Sport
  5. Underdogs Chiefs can go all the way to the final, says Kekana Sport

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal

Related articles

  1. Sascoc pushes back after Cricket SA names new board Cricket
  2. Proteas-Windies Test star De Kock reveals why he asked for rest Cricket
  3. Faf du Plessis suffers memory loss after concussion but recovering well Cricket