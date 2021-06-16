Sport

Blast from the past: Rollercoaster ride for SA sport on this day

David Isaacson Sports reporter
16 June 2021 - 19:19

Today in SA sports history: June 17

1979 — Double world champion Kork Ballington wins the 350cc race at the Yugoslavian motorcycle Grand Prix at Rijika for his third victory in the class of the season. But he ends fourth in the 250cc event where Italian Graziano Rossi claims his maiden GP triumph. Rossi went on to score only two more GP wins in his career, but his son Valentino became a nine-time world champion...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Rollercoaster ride for SA sport on this day Sport
  2. DeChambeau-Koepka ‘feud’ adds spice to US Open at Torrey Pines Sport
  3. New Zealand out to end final jinx, India’s Kohli chases first ICC trophy Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Ernie eases to US Open victory at Congressional Sport
  5. Calendar Grand Slam possible this year, says Djokovic Sport

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Ernie eases to US Open victory at Congressional Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Van Niekerk gives a glimpse of things to come Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Chavhanga hits Uruguay for a six on Bok debut Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Chester comes to the four for Boks Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Kolisi begins Bok captaincy with a bang Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Boks get wake-up call in ’74 Lions first Test Sport