Blast from the past: Rollercoaster ride for SA sport on this day

Today in SA sports history: June 17



1979 — Double world champion Kork Ballington wins the 350cc race at the Yugoslavian motorcycle Grand Prix at Rijika for his third victory in the class of the season. But he ends fourth in the 250cc event where Italian Graziano Rossi claims his maiden GP triumph. Rossi went on to score only two more GP wins in his career, but his son Valentino became a nine-time world champion...