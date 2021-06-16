DeChambeau-Koepka ‘feud’ adds spice to US Open at Torrey Pines

Defending champion DeChambeau and 2017 and 2018 winner Koepka have won three of the past four US Opens

Bryson DeChambeau made a concerted attempt to put a lighthearted spin on his public feud with Brooks Koepka, describing it as “great banter” and welcoming a potential on-course showdown between the pair at this week’s US Open.



Defending champion DeChambeau and 2017 and 2018 winner Koepka between them have won three of the past four US Opens, and their recent feud could hardly have come at a better time for anyone looking for a bit of acrimony in a sport with a staid public image...