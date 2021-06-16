New Zealand out to end final jinx, India’s Kohli chases first ICC trophy
Inaugural WTC final looks to be a contest between India’s star-studded batting lineup and Kiwis’ versatile pace attack
16 June 2021 - 19:19
An upbeat New Zealand will take on an undercooked India, aiming to become Test cricket’s first official world champions when they clash in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton from Friday.
The one-off match at the Rose Bowl marks the culmination of a two-year cycle of the WTC, which was launched in 2019 to create Test cricket’s own pinnacle event...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.