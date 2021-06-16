Sport

New Zealand out to end final jinx, India’s Kohli chases first ICC trophy

Inaugural WTC final looks to be a contest between India’s star-studded batting lineup and Kiwis’ versatile pace attack

16 June 2021 - 19:19 By Amlan Chakraborty

An upbeat New Zealand will take on an undercooked India, aiming to become Test cricket’s first official world champions when they clash in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton from Friday.

The one-off match at the Rose Bowl marks the culmination of a two-year cycle of the WTC, which was launched in 2019 to create Test cricket’s own pinnacle event...

