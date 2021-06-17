Sport

Blast from the past: Unflappable Goosen wins the first of two US Opens

David Isaacson Sports reporter
17 June 2021 - 19:24

Today in SA sports history: June 18

1929 — Bob Catterall is dismissed for 98 as SA and England play to a tame draw in the first Test in Birmingham...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Unflappable Goosen wins the first of two US Opens Sport
  2. Hoddle expects open and feisty clash between England and Scotland Sport
  3. Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Olympics to prolong career Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Rollercoaster ride for SA sport on this day Sport
  5. DeChambeau-Koepka ‘feud’ adds spice to US Open at Torrey Pines Sport

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Rollercoaster ride for SA sport on this day Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Ernie eases to US Open victory at Congressional Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Van Niekerk gives a glimpse of things to come Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Chavhanga hits Uruguay for a six on Bok debut Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Kolisi begins Bok captaincy with a bang Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Rabada runs in hard to help topple Aussies Sport