Sport

Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Olympics to prolong career

Meanwhile, Wimbledon organisers have contacted world No.2 Naomi Osaka over media operations

17 June 2021 - 19:19 By Reuters

Rafa Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team in a bid to prolong his career.

The 35-year-old Spaniard said the two-week gap between the French Open and Wimbledon — which starts on June 28 — was not enough time for him to recuperate after a demanding clay court season where he played in five tournaments...

