Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Olympics to prolong career

Meanwhile, Wimbledon organisers have contacted world No.2 Naomi Osaka over media operations

Rafa Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team in a bid to prolong his career.



The 35-year-old Spaniard said the two-week gap between the French Open and Wimbledon — which starts on June 28 — was not enough time for him to recuperate after a demanding clay court season where he played in five tournaments...