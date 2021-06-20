Spain in a ‘huge mess’ after another draw

Meanwhile, England’s misfiring Harry Kane says ‘he feels as good as he has all season’

Spain’s Euro 2020 had been turbulent before it began due to Covid-19 complications, but now the crisis is on the pitch where players lack spark, confidence or cutting edge — and are in serious danger of a shock group stage exit.



Saturday's 1-1 draw with Poland was a step back performance-wise from the opening 0-0 draw with Sweden, and left Spain in the unexpected position of third in an unimposing Group E and needing to beat Slovakia in their last game to go through...