Sport

Spain in a ‘huge mess’ after another draw

Meanwhile, England’s misfiring Harry Kane says ‘he feels as good as he has all season’

20 June 2021 - 18:16 By Richard Martin and Ken Ferris

Spain’s Euro 2020 had been turbulent before it began due to Covid-19 complications, but now the crisis is on the pitch where players lack spark, confidence or cutting edge — and are in serious danger of a shock group stage exit.

Saturday's 1-1 draw with Poland was a step back performance-wise from the opening 0-0 draw with Sweden, and left Spain in the unexpected position of third in an unimposing Group E and needing to beat Slovakia in their last game to go through...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Player completes Grand Slam to join the golfing greats Sport
  2. Van Niekerk qualifies at last for Tokyo, but Semenya misses again Sport
  3. Spain in a ‘huge mess’ after another draw Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Unflappable Goosen wins the first of two US Opens Sport
  5. Hoddle expects open and feisty clash between England and Scotland Sport

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. Germany coach Joachim Loew promises more power against Portugal Soccer
  2. Netherlands have the luxury of choice against North Macedonia Sport
  3. Uefa reminds teams of sponsorship obligations after Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola ... Soccer