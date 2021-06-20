Sport

Van Niekerk qualifies at last for Tokyo, but Semenya misses again

The qualifying window for track and field ends on June 29

David Isaacson Sports reporter
20 June 2021 - 18:16

The good news is that Wayde van Niekerk finally qualified in the 400m for the Tokyo Olympics, but the bad news is that he was beaten on the line in Madrid on Saturday night.

The reigning Games champion and owner of the 43.03 sec world record, clocked 44.56 sec, his fastest time since before he injured his right knee in late 2017. He led from the start, but Colombian Anthony Jose Zambrano chased him down on the home straight to steal the win in a 44.51 personal best...

