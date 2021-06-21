Sport

Nyakane aims to give Bok coaches a selection headache

Bulls prop is working hard to make sure he is in contention for the Georgia Tests and British Lions series

George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
21 June 2021 - 20:20

Fiery prop Trevor Nyakane is planning to give the Springbok coaches a selection headache when they sit down to name their team to face Georgia at Loftus Versfeld on July 2.

After a frustrating spell of Covid-induced inactivity since winning the World Cup in 2019, all eyes will be on Bok coach Jacques Nienaber when he names his first team. Nyakane, whose participation in the World Cup was cut short in the pool stage by injury, has his eyes on beating off rivals for the right to wear the green and gold...

